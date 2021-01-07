Demutualisation: NSE names chief executives for entities

The National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced chief executives that will head its operating and nonoperating companies upon the completion of its ongoing demutualisation. According to a statement from the exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola becomes Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Limited while Tinuade Awe emerges Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Limited.

The exchange noted that the appointments were subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission. “Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group plc (NGX Group) has been created. The group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group. All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),” the exchange noted.

Members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) had recently in Lagos passed requisite resolutions for the demutualisation of the exchange at a court ordered meeting and an extraordinary general meeting.

