Demystifying autism, prejudices

The month of April every year is set aside globally to create awareness on autism and galvanize support for both victims and caregivers. CALEB ONWE reports

The second day of April every year, is recognised globally as World Autism Awareness Day. It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly resolution of November 01, 2007 which was adopted on December 18, 2007.

The day is marked by raising awareness about people with autism spectrum disorder throughout the world. It brings together, individual autism organizations around the world to aid in things like research, diagnoses, treatment, and acceptance for those with a developmental path affected by autism, a health condition in which a child has difficulty with social and communication skills. Research has shown that autism is primarily caused by genetics and biological differences in brain development.

The goal of the World Autism Day is to increase awareness about Autism signs, symptoms, and information. This year’s commemoration did not just reverberate the ever green truths about the condition, but also resonated sparks of hope for families and the society.

The fact that autism spectrum is not a death sentence, but a neurological condition that can be managed and overcome, was robustly reestablished. In the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) it was a unique opportunity for parents of children living with autism to interface and share experiences.

Many of the parents, who over the years, had bottled up their psychological trauma, and even hid their autistic child/ children from the public glare, for fear of stigmatization, used the occasion to break the prejudices associated with the health condition.

The sparks of hope emanated from experts’ revelation that autism ” is neither a psychiatric illness nor a spiritual condition as erroneously speculated by many”.

Another factor that made this year’s commemoration quite reassuring was the visit of the Minister of the Federal Capital Mallam Muhammad Bello to one of the special Autism Centres in Abuja.

Bello who was hosted by Brain Bloom Centre, Apo, a dedicated Autism rapid response home, did not hide his pleasure, seeing that certain people were making commitment to address the special needs of children.

The minister who had the opportunity of seeing some of the autistic children in that centre, appreciated the efforts of both their parents and caregivers.

Bello who acknowledged that autism was one of those special health conditions that required extra attention in any society, called for more commitment from all stakeholders towards retooling the fight against it. He reassured families that have autism children to take care of, that government policies will be articulated to make all needed as-sistance, accessible. He even disclosed plans to make service delivery more affordable to persons living with disabilities.

“We feel highly delighted to have come here and I share with what you are doing because autism is a reality actually. It’s probably just recently that we know autism as a name.

“Sometimes, you get to know it rather early and sometimes, you don’t know about it till it’s very late. I encourage you not to lose hope. Let us just keep on pushing. “I will continue to give you publicity, and from time to time, I encourage you to do some activities.

You don’t need to make it only an annual event during the autism month. If there is any need for support, you can contact my office and we will see what we can do”, Bello said.

The minister assured that the FCT Administration will give organisations and individuals working on autism all the needed support. “You can be rest assured that I am going to be a very passionate advocate of what you do.

The FCT Administration is working on making public buildings to conform with the Disability Act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, so as to cater for persons with disabilities and other special needs. “This, coupled with the planned installation of lifts at the rail stations would provide easy access and movement to persons with disabilities in these facilities”.

Founder of Brain Bloom Centre, Mrs. Rahanatu Yusuf, was trained as a Chemical Engineer, but became very passionate about autism due to the case of her son who is said to be fourteen years of age. Yusuf said that at a tender age of 18 months, she noticed a peculiar mannerism in her son, Usman.

According to her it was that circumstance that necessitated her researching for a solution, which probably birthed the centre to cater for the special need of her son and that of others. She disclosed that Usman had an unusual slow start, and could not cope with the mainstream learning process.

Yusuf noted that she initiated the Centre to provide succour to parents of autistic children, to overcome the challenge. She explained that even though symptoms of autism has been proven to be similar to other neurological disorders, children with autism are different.

“They all have different clusters because autism hardly exists on its own. There is usually a co morbidity along with it. “Some of them have attention hyperactivity disorder -very short attention span. They cannot focus on one activity for more than five minutes. Some have anxiety issues.

They get scared when they want to try something new. “Some even have dietary issues and cannot deal with certain kinds of food. Some of them have epilepsy, some of them have seizures because they are all related to them,’ she said. Meanwhile, some parents of autistic children who shared their experiences were united in their appeal to both government and other stakeholders to cone to their aid.

They said that autism had remained a myth in this part of the globe,because there is a dearth of diagnostic centres for neurological disorders. According to them, caring for autistic children is a difficult task, due to the financial strain and it’s associated physical and mental stress. Another parent of an autistic child, Mrs. Jamila Bawa, said she was initially confused , not knowing how and where to get solution to autism.

Bawa noted that with an infallible love of a mother for her child, she summoned the courage to search for a suitable place to get proper understanding of the condition and how to manage it. “Autism, is tasking emotionally, , physically, and particularly financially. You have to pay school fees, as some of the kids go to mainstream school.

They come here for therapy, so you pay for therapy, pay for mainstream education, pay for some special therapies pay for special diets, pay for supplements, pay for doctors’ appointments and all these are being borne by parents,” she said. Usman Modibbo, another parent, said it was equally challenging for his family when they noticed that their son was hyperactive and couldn’t speak a word at three.

“But we have seen progress and the best decision we’ve ever made is coming to this Centre”, he said. On her part, Mrs. Fatima Zarau appealed for inclusion of autism treatment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). “We as parents of special needs children have a lot of demands. Government should meet us halfway because most of the interventions our children need are very expensive,” she said.

A verbal behaviour therapist, Mr. Manji Danjuma, who works at the Brain Bloom Centre, explained that verbal behaviour therapy was the most suitable method adopted in teaching the children since conventional learning methods were unsuitable for them.

Danjuma stressed that the therapy was an approach that applied behaviour analysis and theories of behaviorists in teaching children with autism in communication and language.

He described verbal behaviour therapy as a Montessori teaching method involving use of images and sounds that represent those images. For Danjuma, he finds fulfilment in the progress made by the children as they move from not being able, to being able to express themselves better.

