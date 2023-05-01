Denial of Justice At Tribunal’ll Be Invitation To Anarchy –Group

A civil society group, Labour Civil Society Front, has warned the judiciary that any attempt by the Judiciary to reward “unscrupulous politicians bent on imposing their self will on the people” would be an open invitation to self-help and anarchy.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Conveners of the group led by Olisa Agbakoba, Shehu Sani, Amb Nkoyo Toyo and Salisu Mohammed, urged the Judiciary, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the legislature and Security services, to resist any vicious and corruptive pressure from state operators and politicians insisting on taking over and controlling them.

The group said: “As affected individuals and parties resort to the court as the main conflict resolving mechanism. We hope that the judiciary, as the final Arbiter, will ensure that the malfeasances of those powerful individuals and their corrupt allies will not be rewarded but rather, they will be discredited and punished.

“It is in the light of this hope, that we are calling on all Nigerians to believe again not in INEC, not in the Executive but in the Judiciary and give the Judiciary the benefit of doubt.”