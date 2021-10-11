Sports

Denmark, Germany bid to wrap up World Cup spots

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Denmark can qualify for the 2022 World Cup with victory over Austria on Tuesday, while Germany could book a spot in Qatar when they visit North Macedonia on Monday.

Belgium could also secure a place in next year’s finals if Wales fail to win against Estonia in Tallinn, also on Monday.

However, the Danes are the only side heading into the next round of European qualifiers not needing other results to go their way to progress.

The Euro 2020 semifinalists have impressed with seven straight wins, without conceding a goal, to move seven points clear of second-placed Scotland in Group F.

Group winners qualify automatically for the tournament, with the runners-up heading into playoffs alongside two sides from the Nations League.

The electric atmosphere at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium played a big part in the Danes’ European Championship run, which started with the loss to Finland when Christian Eriksen suffered a shocking collapse mid-match.

The agonising last-four defeat by England at Wembley could have derailed Kasper Hjulmand’s men, but they are the only country in European qualifying still with a 100-per cent record.

Three more points would ensure the next chapter of the team’s journey will be at the World Cup.

They will also qualify with a draw if Scotland are held by the Faroe Islands, or if the Scots lose.

Denmark could be the first team to join hosts Qatar in reaching the global showpiece, if results do not go Belgium and Germany’s way on Monday.

FLICK’S GERMANY CLOSE ON QATAR

Germany can wrap up top spot in Group J with victory when they visit North Macedonia, if Armenia lose or draw in Romania.

The four-time world champions have recovered after a shock home defeat by the North Macedonians in March, winning all four qualifiers under new coach Hansi Flick.

World Cup-winning boss Joachim Loew left after a difficult end to his reign, with that loss to North Macedonia following a 6-0 humbling by Spain, before a last-16 exit at Euro 2020 to old rivals England.

But former Bayern Munich coach Flick has seen young players including Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala come through, while wingers Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry have started to find form.

“The earlier we qualify, the better. Today was a big step. Now we want to make it clear on Monday,” Gnabry said after Friday’s 2-1 win over Romania.

World No 1-ranked side Belgium could also qualify despite not being in action due to their participation in the Nations League finals, where they finished fourth.

Roberto Martinez’s men are eight points clear of the Czech Republic and Wales with two matches to play and will be sure of first place if the Welsh drop points in their game in hand against Estonia.

Elsewhere, England could move to the brink of qualification in a home clash with Hungary on Tuesday, when their nearest Group I rivals Albania and Poland meet in Tirana.

Sweden are looking to move two points clear of Spain at the Group B summit with victory against Greece on Tuesday.

Switzerland have a chance to edge level on points with European champions Italy in Group C when they take on Lithuania in Vilnius.

*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

US judge will hear arguments over Ronaldo hush money allegations  

Posted on Author Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legal fight against a woman who accuses the Juventus star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago is heading toward a trial before a federal judge in Nevada. No date was immediately set, but US district judge Jennifer Dorsey said she will hear arguments […]
Sports

Summer Series: Falcons dare world champions, USA

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

  Waldrum warns African champions on defence   African champions the Super Falcons will look forward to causing a big iupset when they take on the world champions United States of America in their final game of the Summer Series in Texas Thursday morning. It is clearly a fight between David and Goliath as the […]
Sports

FG endorses Pinnick for FIFA seat

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government of Nigeria has handed the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, an unqualified backing in his quest to win a seat on the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football – at next week’s Confederation of African Football elections in Rabat, Morocco. At a press conference addressed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica