Denmark stops using Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Denmark has announced that it would stop using the Astra- Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, becoming the first European country to do so over suspected rare but serious side effects. According to a report on TIMESNOWNEWS. COM, this development is coming against the background of recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO)and European medicines Agency (EMA) to continue using the inoculation. However, based on the country’s new decision, “Denmark’s vaccination campaign will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Health Authority director Soren Brostrom said. In a swift reaction, a foremost Virologist, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, said if the news that Denmark was stopping the use of Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine true, “then Denmark is only acting in line with its national interest based on facts available to them.”

Tomori said countries can do that because they have procured and have used alternative vaccines. He said: “Remember they have, according to the reports vaccinated 5.8 million of their people, 77 per cent with the Pfizer brand,15.3 per cent with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and 7.8 per cent with Moderna….So, they have a choice….but do we have?” Speaking about the situation of Nigeria, he said, “…so far, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the WHO have not changed saying the benefit of getting Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine far outstrips the risk….

