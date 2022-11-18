News

Denmark To FG: Embrace cattle ranching to meet milk target

The Danish Embassy in Nigeria, has advised the Federal government to consider the abolition of cattle grazing and embrace ranching. Sector Councillor on Foods and Agriculture, Mr. Paul Jacob who spoke on behalf of the Danish Embassy in Kaduna on Thursday said, with 21 million cattle across the country, Nigeria ought not to be importing milk product.

He said if the country must meet its desire to be selfsufficient in milk production ranching is the way to go. Speaking at the Dissemination Workshop on Setting up of Damau Household Milk Farm Cooperative, organized by Milk Value Chain Foundation, Jacob stated categorically that, Nigeria despite its 21 million cattle is one of the lowest milk producing countries of the world.

He also said the situation can change, with Nigeria quadrupling it’s current milk production status if very intensive focus are put on improving crop of feeds, weight improvement with focus on milk and proper management on how to bring the factors together, as well as settlement of cattle in one place.

 

Our Reporters

