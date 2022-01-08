Dennis wins Watford’s player, goal of the month awards

Emmanuel Dennis has been named the winner of Watford’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for December. It is the third time that Dennis will scoop the Player of the Month gong after he previously clinched the individual honours in August and November. It is, however, his first Goal of the Month award, having narrowly lost the gong in November. Following an excellent December when he scored in games against Chelsea, Brentford, and West Ham, it is no surprise to see Dennis emerge as the outstanding Hornet of the last month of the year 2021.

His three strikes versus the Blues, the Bees, and the Hammers also made it into the club’s top five goals of the period under review. But it is his effort against David Moyes’ side, his last goal of the year, that won him the GOTM. Dennis concluded the first half of his maiden Premier League season with excellent stats after notching eight goals and five assists in 17 league games.

The 24-year-old’s 13-goal contribution is second only to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the English top-flight. Time will tell if the individual awards will appease Dennis, who was keen on representing Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. An administrative error from the Nigeria Football Federation and Watford’s insistence on due process is why the former Club Brugge winger is not in Cameroon with the Super Eagles for the AFCON.

