Denrele Edun speaks on dating a man

Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun has revealed the one time he dated a man and how it was the biggest mistake decision of his life. The frisky celebrity made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show, ‘WithChude.’ “I have not been in too many relationships which is why I am always very skeptical about getting into them. So one day I said to myself, maybe the girls do not have anything to offer me and then I had quite a bit of male attention, so I said let me just give somebody a chance. That was the worst decision of my life,” he said.

“From then on, I have said I am my own sugar daddy. I have a strong masculine side designed to take care of my feminine side because the person I decided to experiment with was the most draining thing I had ever done in my life and I am never going to be caught in that sort of situation.” “I met the most disrespectful, most disregarding, the temper I had not seen.

I tried to quell it. I said Okay so God, maybe you sent this man into my life because you wanted me to change this person, maybe you wanted me to fix it.” Edun said he was advised to leave the relationship because it was toxic. There have been speculations about the media personality’s sexual orientation and this revelation brings fresher perspective on his orientation.

