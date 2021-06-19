Arts & Entertainments

Denrele Edun speaks on dating a man

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comments Off on Denrele Edun speaks on dating a man

Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun has revealed the one time he dated a man and how it was the biggest mistake decision of his life. The frisky celebrity made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show, ‘WithChude.’ “I have not been in too many relationships which is why I am always very skeptical about getting into them. So one day I said to myself, maybe the girls do not have anything to offer me and then I had quite a bit of male attention, so I said let me just give somebody a chance. That was the worst decision of my life,” he said.

“From then on, I have said I am my own sugar daddy. I have a strong masculine side designed to take care of my feminine side because the person I decided to experiment with was the most draining thing I had ever done in my life and I am never going to be caught in that sort of situation.” “I met the most disrespectful, most disregarding, the temper I had not seen.

I tried to quell it. I said Okay so God, maybe you sent this man into my life because you wanted me to change this person, maybe you wanted me to fix it.” Edun said he was advised to leave the relationship because it was toxic. There have been speculations about the media personality’s sexual orientation and this revelation brings fresher perspective on his orientation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Cicely Tyson dies at age 96, Tyler Perry calls her grandmother he never had

Posted on Author Reporter

  Renowned movie producer and actor, Tyler Perry has penned down a heartfelt tribute to his old friend and colleague, Cicely Tyson as she passes away at age 96. The entertainment Mogul said Cecily Tyson is a grandmother he never had. Tyson and Perry, 51, worked together on several films beginning with 2005’s Diary of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kunle Afolayan confirms production of Sefi Atta’s ‘Swallow’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Seasoned Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, is currently working on three original feature films for leading streaming platform, Netflix. The films which are already at different stages of production will explore three diverse genresa historical drama, a folklore fantasy and a character dorama. Afolayan confirmed in a chat with Netflix’s director of content for Africa, Ben […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actress Halima Abubakar set to float Habibi Luxury Items store

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Veteran actress and philanthropist, Halima Abubakar has once again impressed her fans, as she looks absolutely radiant and stunning in her new collection of pictures. Halima, who has proved her mettle as one of the longest standing and relevant actresses, is not relenting on her oars. She is set to float Habibi Luxury Items, a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica