Densiva.ng opens for business, investment in digital ecosystem

Densiva.ng, an online marketplace where buyers and sellers can securely meet and transact business, is open and ready for business and investment. The Managing Director/ CEO of Densive.ng, Mr. Julius Osezua, described the digital marketplace as the fastest growing classified ads platform in Nigeria where sellers of various kinds of goods and service providers can register and post ads for free (unlimited amount of ads can be posted daily). Julius said that sellers can also make money on the platform easily without the financial burden of commission payment.

To him, it’s a NO COMMISSION platform. He explained: “The platform is highly secure as there are measures that have been put in place to fish out bad actors on the platform and protect both buyers and sellers. More importantly, registration on www. densiva.ng takes less than two minutes to complete.

“Every company that intends to address the needs of millions of people across Africa should be open to outside investments and Densiva.ng is no exception to that.” He further stated that “Densiva. ng is willing to work with investors who also share in its vision of becoming the biggest and most trusted classified ads marketplace in Africa.“

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...