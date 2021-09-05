Denting judicial integrity with conflicting court judgements

The application of exparte orders in political matters and issuance of conflicting court judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction are threatening the credibility of the nation’s judiciary system, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

Although many Nigerians believed it was belated, it is nonetheless, seen as a step in the right direction; to protect the integrity of the nation’s judiciary and safeguard her democracy.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, in a letter he sent to six state chief judges two weeks ago, over the conflicting court orders within their domains, decried ex-parte orders by courts in their jurisdiction on the same subject matter. Justice Muhammad told the head of states’ judiciary that, “It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development.

“This is even more compelling having regard to earlier NJC warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in granting ex parte applications.”

The conflicting judgements were in respect of intra-party squabbles involving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and two opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). Aggrieved members of the parties had engaged themselves in judiciary supremacy over contending issues.

In legal parlance, this is called “forum shopping,” which according Merriam-Weber Law Dictionary means, “the practice of choosing the court in which to bring an action from among those courts that could properly exercise jurisdiction based on a determination of which court is likely to provide the most favorable outcome.”

The APC’s internal crisis involved a member of the party, Okey Anyikwa, who challenged the party’s congress in Imo State. Anyikwa, the chairman of Ideato South Local Government Area, approached an Abuja High court on July 30 for an injunction restraining the party from conducting its congress in the state because of an Appeal Court judgement that upheld the tenure of the state executive of the party elected in 2018. APC’s congress was scheduled for July 31, in Imo State.

Justice Valentine Oriji, of the FCT High Court, ordered that all action regarding APC congresses in Imo State should be stayed, pending the hearing of the application slated for August 10. It was the conflicting court orders in the PDP and APGA’s internal crises that attracted the CJN’s attention. Members of the parties went as far as Rivers and Cross River states, as well as Jigawa and Kebbi states to obtain conflicting court orders.

That of APGA was too embarrassing. The contending groups were shuttling between Abuja and Awka, Anambra State; Abuja and Jigawa and Abuja and Imo State. Except the Appeal Court judgement in Kano State, forum shopping was in court of coordinate jurisdiction.

The orders put the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in quandary, as it did not know which court order to obey.

For instance, while the Federal High Court, Abuja restrained the commission from accepting the nomination of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Prof. Charles Soludo, as the candidate of APGA in the November 6 Anambra governorship election, an Anambra High Court sitting in Awka ignored the Abuja order and ordered INEC to restore Soludo as APGA’s candidate.

On June 30, Justice Musa Ubale of the Jigawa State High Court sitting in Birnin Kudu, added to the confusion when he told the electoral umpire to accept any person brought by APGA factional National Chairman, Jude Okeke, as the party’s candidate in the election.

This order was given without APGA and the National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, being joined in the suit. Justice Ubale ruled that Okeke had taken over from Edozie Njoku as the APGA chairman. Based on the Abuja court order, INEC listed Chukwuma Michael Umeoji as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye said the action was based on court order “served to the commission in relation to the primaries of the parties and other processes leading to the election. ”

According to Okoye, who is also Chairman of INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC “will continue to act in consonance with the constitution and the law and will continue to obey the judgements and orders of courts served to it.” Okoye had earlier told journalists that the action of the courts and the politicians were hampering INEC’s preparation for the election and could lead to voter apathy.

He stated that, “the commission has variously and consistently complained at the frequency and consistency with which courts of coordinate jurisdiction from different jurisdictions all over Nigeria assumed jurisdiction and delivered judgments and issued orders with far reaching implications on the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election.

“Some of the orders have the tendency of eroding the powers of the commission and compromising its independence, powers and timelines for the conduct of the upcoming election.

“In our regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections, as well as the timetable and schedule of activities, the commission issues access code to the national chairmen of political parties with which they upload the personal particulars and list of their candidates electronically.

“This obviated the demonstrations, fights and violence normally witnessed in the premises of the commission by different factions of political parties and the national and state branches of political parties.

“Unfortunately, some of the judgements and orders given recently, especially on the primary elections in Anambra State, have bypassed our portal and sought to restore the manual submission of the list and personal particulars of candidates.

“It is also becoming increasingly difficult for the commission to obey court orders and judgements that are the latest in time or the first in time as some of the political parties and the candidates have perfected the art of shopping for the first in time or the latest in time.

“The planning and preparation for election requires certainty and adherence to timelines.”

The National Commissioner wants the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the leadership of the judiciary to wade into the descent to forum shopping and the multiplicity of orders and judgements from courts of coordinate jurisdiction by political parties.

He also expressed the fears that this might affect the 2023 general election.

“The commission has maintained that political parties must obey and conform to their constitutions and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries, as well as the provisions of section 87 of the Electoral Act.

“Political parties must extricate themselves from the web and crisis of endless litigation arising from the conduct of primaries, own their rules and also comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) in all their activities,”

Okoye advised. Okoye had raised similar concern before last year’s Edo State governorship election, when the commission was faced with several ex-parte orders secured by political gladiators in the election. He told the NBA and the judiciary to be above board in the discharge of their duties.

Okoye noted that INEC was “worried about the spate and rapidity of conflicting court orders mostly obtained ex-parte involving substantially the same parties, on the same or similar grounds and from courts of coordinate jurisdiction on issues and challenges around the administration of political parties and conduct of party primaries.

“Some of the orders were obtained from courts completely removed from the geographical area where the course of action arose.”

Although he expressed the determination of INEC to obey court orders but he regretted that “the speed, frequency and conflicting nature of the orders leave it in an awkward and impossible position.

“We urge the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to impress on senior members of the Bar to put the country’s interest and the judiciary above every other interest and not allow personal considerations to outweigh their commitment to the profession, the rule of law and due process.

“It is in the best interest of the Bar and the Bench not to do anything that would bring them into disrepute. “These calls have become necessary to draw attention to the uncertainties and threats posed by conflicting orders on not only preparations for elections and but also to the growth and development of our democracy.”

The crisis in the main opposition party, the PDP was assuming a dangerous dimension before the intervention of the CJN. Within one week, contending groups in the party had obtained conflicting court orders from High Courts in Degema, Rivers State, Birini Kebbi, Kebbi State and Calabar, Cross River State.

This was the situation the party found itself in 2016 when Federal High Courts in Abuja and Port Harcourt issued conflicting court orders against factional leaderships of the party.

It took several months before the Supreme Court resolved the controversy. In a article by HG.org, ex-parte order is sometimes permitted when there is a sense of urgency. According to the article, ex parte order is “issued when immediate relief is needed and when scheduling a regular hearing and providing notice to the other party is not feasible.”

It is granted “when there is the possibility of immediate and irreparable injury,” such as protection of the child and prevention of personal injury, or financial injury. This is grossly abused in Nigeria. Contrary to the intendment, ex-parte order is used more frequently in political matters.

Despite warnings by the National Judiciary Council (NJC), to judges to exercise caution in giving ex-parte orders, the directive is not heeded. It was used to scuttle the nation’s third republic.

The use of ex-parte orders and issuance of conflicting court judgements are threatening the credibility of the judiciary system. The confidence of the people in the judiciary is fast eroding, and can lead people taking laws into their hands.

That was why the move by the CJN to arrest the situation was seen as a step in the right direction. NBA President, Olumide Akpata, in a statement said the association has found prima facie evidence of the breach of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 (“RPC”), made pursuant to the Legal Practitioners Act by some lawyers, and expressed regret that some people in both the Bench and Bar were bent on destroying the people’s confidence in the judiciary as the pillar of democracy.

“Astonishingly, that commitment is now being threatened by the conduct of some of our own members, the majority of whom are senior members of the Bar, who continue to yield themselves to be used as willing tools by politicians to wantonly abuse the judicial process,” Akpata said.

Like this: Like Loading...