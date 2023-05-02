News

Dentsu Joins Campaign For Sustainable Environment In Nigeria

Members of staff of MediaFuse-Dentsu cleaned strategic locations in the Ikeja GRA, Lagos State as part of activities to mark the company’s 2023 volunteering day tagged “One Day For Change”. One Day For Change is a global volunteering event held in alignment with Earth Day.

This year, dentsu in the Nigerian market focused its volunteering efforts on nature and circular economy. This is as employees of the company gave back to the community by picking up used plastic bottles and other waste, according to a press statement by Dentsu Nigeria Group Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke.

As part of dentsu’s social commitment, the Nigerian employees also distributed pre-owned clothes and other items to them. MediaFuse-Dentsu Group Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Okeke, described dentsu as a superpower in motivating positive actions.

He said, “For the first time, we celebrated this year’s One Day For Change with other dentsu markets globally. The day aimed to build a clean and better environment for our local community and distribute pre-owned items to people who needed them in our environment.

