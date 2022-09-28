Dentsu merges operations in Nigeria

Dentsu International has announced the streamlining of its creative line of businesses globally to a singular agency format. With this, Isobar and dentsuMcGarryBowen Nigeria have transitioned into a single integrated creative network, Dentsu Creative Nigeria. The Managing Partner and Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu International (Dentsu Nigeria), Mr Emeka Okeke, announced this in a press statement. He explained that this is in line with the ongoing brand optimisation within the dentsu International network where the agency’s portfolios are simplified into three core lines of business: Media, Creative and CXM. Dentsu Creative had been launched in the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Singapore in June 2022.

“Nigeria is joining other markets in launching DENTSU CREATIVE, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Korea, Myanmar, France, MENA and Colombia, with more markets to follow shortly,” he added. He described Dentsu Creative as “the single biggest launch initiative this year and places creativity at center of how we hink, operate and work and bolsters our holistic marketing communications solutions to clients.” “This is a pivotal moment for dentsu globally as well as MediaFuse-Dentsu International. We will collectively use our expertise to make a positive impact on our clients’ brands and businesses and this will further enable us to drive growth for our clients.”

