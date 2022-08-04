Dentsu Nigeria appoints Oyeleke Comms manager, promotes others

A multinational fullservice marketing communications agency network, MediaFuse- dentsu International, has appointed Sodiq Oyeleke, a versatile multi-media journalist, as its Group Corporate Communications Manager in Nigeria. Oyeleke, who is the first to occupy such a position in the company, is an awardwinning journalist and one of the leading digital and data journalists in Africa with over 10 years of experience within the media industry.

Before joining Dentsu Nigeria, he worked at The PUNCH Newspaper, Daily Times; and Daily Independent as an Assistant Online Editor. Oyeleke is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a specialist in political, inter-governmental, corporate and crisis communications. Also, Adeleye Fabusoro was appointed as Production Consultant of The Story Lab Nigeria. Fabusoro, the Production Consultant for The Story Lab, spent over 14 years in several top media companies working for over 18 countries. He has produced more than 2,500 episodes of drama series, 700 episodes of TV shows, 30 documentaries, 30 feature films, eight short films and television commercials.

Seventy employees, including top officials, have also been promoted byMedia- Fuse Dentsu across its agencies – Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu X, IproViz, Red Star, The Story Lab and Amplifi System. Among them, six top officials of the company were elevated to senior management positions. Marian Ogaziechi was promoted to General Manager/ Chief Operating Of-ficer of The Story Lab and Amplifi System (Agyle Nigeria); Adekemi Alegbeleye, General Manager// Chief Operating Officer of Dentsu Nigeria; and Funke Adekola, General Manager/ Chief Operating Officer of Dent-su McgarryBowen (DMB) and Isobar transforming into Dentsu Creative. Others include Ugochukwu Maduagwu promoted to Media Director and Head of Business for Red Star Nigeria; Theresa Ogah, Media Director, IproViz Nigeria (formerly Vizeum); and Lola Akinyele elevated to the position of Strategy Director of Isobar Nigeria transitioning to Dentsu Creative Nigeria. The announcement of the promotions was greeted with joy from members of staff as some employees also received appreciable rewards for their outstanding performance. MediaFuse-Dentsu International’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Mr Emeka Okeke (FRPA), added that the promotions would take immediate effect.

