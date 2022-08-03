Dentsu Nigeria appoints, promotes officials

A multinational full-service marketing communications agency network, MediaFuse-dentsu International, has appointed Sodiq Oyeleke, a versatile multi-media journalist, as its Group Corporate Communications Manager in Nigeria. Oyeleke, who is the first to occupy such a position in the company, is an award-winning journalist and one of the leading digital and data journalists in Africa with over 10 years of experience within the media industry. Before joining dentsu Nigeria, he worked at The PUNCH Newspaper, Daily Times; and Daily Independent as an Assistant Online Editor. Oyeleke is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a specialist in political, inter-governmental, corporate and crisis communications. Also, Adeleye Fabusoro was appointed as Production Consultant of The Story Lab Nigeria.

