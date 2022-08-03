News

Dentsu Nigeria appoints, promotes officials

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A multinational full-service marketing communications agency network, MediaFuse-dentsu International, has appointed Sodiq Oyeleke, a versatile multi-media journalist, as its Group Corporate Communications Manager in Nigeria. Oyeleke, who is the first to occupy such a position in the company, is an award-winning journalist and one of the leading digital and data journalists in Africa with over 10 years of experience within the media industry. Before joining dentsu Nigeria, he worked at The PUNCH Newspaper, Daily Times; and Daily Independent as an Assistant Online Editor. Oyeleke is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a specialist in political, inter-governmental, corporate and crisis communications. Also, Adeleye Fabusoro was appointed as Production Consultant of The Story Lab Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti 2022: Yiaga to deploy 541 observers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Election Monitoring Group, Yiaga Africa, has said it is planning to deploy 541 observersto monitortheJune 18 Ekiti governorship poll. Addressing journalists during a media round table discussion in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, Yiaga chief, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said the high number of personnel deployed is to ensure that votes count. Nwagwu said they would introduce a […]
News Top Stories

Budget 2021: FG targets N1.7trn from VAT

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…raises expected stamp duty revenue to N500bn The Federal Government has said it hopes to fund part of its projected N12.6 trillion 2021 budget with an expected N1.7 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT). This, the government said, would be achieved by bringing more people into the tax net with the effective implementation of the […]
News Top Stories

AfCFTA: Nigeria faces dilemma over export terminal ‘conversion’

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) takes off in earnest, there are fears that one of Nigeria’s export port terminals, Ikorodu Lighter Terminal,may be out of use for the purpose it was built for a long time. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the port, built specifically to boost the Federal Government’s N2.5 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica