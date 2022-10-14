Dentsu Nigeria, managers clinch 5 awards at 2022 WIMCA

Dentsu Nigeria and its top managers clinched five awards at the 2022 edition of the Women in Marketing and Communications Conference/Awards. In a statement issued yesterday to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, Dentsu Nigeria’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke, said Dentsu Nigeria bagged the Award for the Best Marketing Communications Group in Gender Inclusion

. The statement added that the Managing Director of Posterscope and IproViz (formerly Vizeum), Yetunde Adegbite, was named among the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Marketing and Communications in Nigeria.

The General Manager of Amplifi System and Story lab Nigeria, Marian Ogaziechi, also made the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Marketing and Communications in Nigeria. Also, dentsu X Nigeria’s General Manager, Adekemi Alegbeleye, emerged as the Most Outstanding Media Independent Professional of the Year while the Chief Operating Officer of DENTSU CREATIVE Nigeria, Funke Adekola, won the award for the Most Outstanding Female Creative Advertising Professional of the Year. Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse- Dentsu, Emeka Chris Okeke, said the company would continue to ensure equity and competence in its appointments

