Dentsu Nigeria on winning streak, clinches 16 medals, awards

As a result of its quality delivery, Dentsu Nigeria and its agencies are on a winning streak as the year 2022 comes to an end. On its part, Dentsu Nigeria emerged as the most reliable advertising agency in 2022 at the justconcluded Global Quality Conference organised to mark 2022 World Quality Day. Also, Carat Nigeria successfully retained Beiersdorf account after a sixmonth competitive pitch. Dentsu MCGarry- Bowen and Isobar (now DENTSU CREATIVE) also excelled at the justconcluded Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards by winning 13 medals collectively.

While DMB won 11 medals (two Gold, four Silver, and five Bronze) with three entries, Isobar won two medals (one silver and one bronze). In addition, one of Dentsu Nigeria’s agencies, Iproviz (formerly Vizeum) won two awards in one week. After winning bronze at the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria Awards, Iproviz also emerged as the Media Agency of the Year at the Brand Journalists’ Association of Nigeria (BJAN)’s conference.

The awards further asserted Dentsu Nigeria’s leadership in advertising as it came weeks after the agency bagged a leadership award, a press statement from the company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke, said on Wednesday. “What a nice way to end 2022 as we look forward to a prosperous 2023 despite the challenging business environment compounded by the high cost of doing business,” Emeka Chris Okeke, Group Chief Executive Officer of Media- Fuse-Dentsu, reacted.

 

