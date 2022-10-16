Sports

Deontay Wilder destroys Robert Helenius in first round

Deontay Wilder is back, and he’s back in style, scoring a vintage, Wilder-style first round knockout of Robert Helenius Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO) landed three punches in the fight, but one of them was a right hand that ended things at 2:57 of round one.

There’s just not much more to say than that. As soon as Wilder landed the right hand — and it wasn’t even full extension — it was over.

“It just feels so good to be back,” Wilder said. “I just had a great energy, I felt the love and support. I felt it in the arena and I knew it was gonna be a great night, and it was for me.”

“It’s been a good camp, we wanted to make this fun again. It became a job, just something I was doing, we had to make it fun again. It paid off tonight, big time, and I just appreciate everyone coming out with the love and support.”

“I was making him reach, trying to keep my distance, because Robert has the heart of a champion,” he continued. “I didn’t take him lightly at all, or take him for granted. He really wanted this. He wanted to be his country’s first heavyweight champion of the world. I set him up, allowed him to reach.”

Asked who’s next, Wilder said, “I’ve heard rumors about Oleksandr Usyk, I see he’s not here in the building. I’m down for whatever, whether it’s Andy Ruiz or Usyk or whoever. Deontay Wilder is back, the excitement in the heavyweight division is back! There’s no excitement in the heavyweight division without Deontay Wilder!”

*Courtesy: badlefthook.com

 

Reporter

