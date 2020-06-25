Dep Gov: Police Commissioner withdraws my security escort

The embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has raised the alarm about his safety as a result of the withdrawal of his security detail on the order of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami.

The withdrawal of Ajayi’s security detail was done 24 hours after seven of his aides were sacked by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Ajayi said that the move was a plot to endanger his life, family, and that of his aides.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, which was made available to New Telegraph, stated that the police commissioner should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

“The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, wishes to raise the alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami, putting his life, family, and staff in danger.

“This is the same Commissioner of Police that took the Deputy Governor hostage on Saturday 21st of June, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the Deputy Governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him venerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, and the Director-General of Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State.

“Should anything happen to the Deputy Governor, his family, and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible.”

However, when contacted by New Telegraph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro denied that Ajayi’s police escort had been withdrawn by the police commissioner.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor is said to have perfected plans to commence legal processes to forestall his possible impeachment by the State House of Assembly.

Barring the unforeseen, the State Assembly, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services as well as the State Chief Judge may be served with the necessary court processes latest Tuesday next week, sources confirmed.

Ajayi is said to have insisted on filing the court process outside Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The move by the Deputy Governor to approach the court might not be unconnected with the alleged financial inducement of lawmakers by Governor Akeredolu to commence impeachment proceedings against his deputy who, on Sunday, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

