Deploying biotechnology in tackling food crisis

Recently, some selected media practitioners gathered in the Federal Capital Territory for a technical training on biotechnology reportage and food security in Nigeria. CALEB ONWE reports.

Scientists who propel the wheels of biotechnology as a tool for agricultural productivity in Nigeria, claimed that some aspects of their inventions were being misrepresented by the media, due to a poor understanding of scientific processes.

They said that media practitioners needed to be on same page with them in terms of understanding what they do, for them to effectively disseminate information about biotechnology.

Resource persons at the workshop were of the view that the training had become very necessary so that Nigeria could join other countries that are already reaping the benefits of biotechnology. They said that Nigeria could have made more progress in biotechnology development, had the media been better informed about it.

The training was organised by Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB ) in conjunction with the National Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA ), Abuja. Executive Board Member,

World Federation of Science Reporters, Ochieng Ogodo, who addressed the participants via Zoom, urged those in science reporting to always ask relevant questions from experts before churning out scientific reports. Ogodo insisted that science reporters must at all times “contextualise the findings within the larger body of the society.”

Some notable broadcast and print media practitioners, like Diran Onifade Ngozi Oboh, and Tope Ojeme, who had excelled at different times in science reportage shared their experiences.

These veterans established that scientific research and reportage are not an out of this world activities, but requires special skills.

They encouraged reporters who desire to record any breakthrough in science reportage to acquire necessary skills and constantly update their knowledge in relevant areas. Director General of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, was one of the scientists who led media practitioners in the scientific expedition.

Mustapha said the training was designed to help those who occupy strategic positions and control information and communication space to have the right knowledge about the development and deployment of genetically modified foods (GMOs ) in the country.

He noted that the training which was meant to be on quarterly basis, would help to bridge the gaps in science communication in the country.

According to him, his agency’s mandate and commitment towards biotechnology development has been misconstrued by non scientists who have no business analysing scientific processes and inventions.

Mustapha said that the training was an opportunity for media practitioners to interface with scientists who will help to explain their works in the field of biotechnology.

“At NABDA, we have now decided, based on our mandate, to reverse the country’s heavy dependence on imported food.

We cannot continue to import food and other staples when we have NABDA and over 15 agricultural research institutes that have mandates to scientifically improve their crops. He said that NABDA was working towards achieving food security in the country and needed the media to continually educate and accurately inform the public on scientific research findings.

“For us research institutes to fulfill our mandates and contribute meaningful to the nation’s quest for self-sufficiency in food production, the media must support and protect us from anti-technology lobbyists.

“Another concern which the training sought to address, was the constant sponsored media campaign by certain interest and is targeted at discrediting and discouraging biotechnology deployment in Nigeria.

“You must be aware of misleading information and news circulated in the media by a group of arm-chair critics telling the people to avoid GMOs, that they can cause cancer, make humans grow horns, can kill etc. The aim of all these campaigns is to instill fear in our farmers and the populace and ensure that our farmers and people remain food insecure, poor and backward.

“As media practitioners, I urge you to look at the ages of our farmers currently, mostly in their 60s. How long are we going to rely on this age group and how can we get the younger ones interested in farming?

“No nation has been able to develop without integrating science and technology into its development agenda and that is the path Nigeria is following now, the era of hoe and cutlass farming is over and we must adjust to current realities.

“All the advanced countries of the world today have been eating genetically modified foods (GMOs) for over two decades and there has not been any report of adverse impact on health or environment”, Mustapha said.

A Deputy Director in NABDA and Coordinate OFAB Nigeria, Dr. Rose Gidado, said it has been discovered that many of the misgivings spreading about GMOs were not supported by any scientific investigation. Gidado also revealed that allegations that genetically modified crops were smuggled into Nigeria and foisted on farmers were false and just figments of the imagination of detractors.

She said that empirical evidence had shown that the biotechnology crops that are available in Nigeria now, were home grown and by Nigerian scientists at various local research institutes. Gidado clarified that the Bt Cowpea and Bt Cotton, the only GM crops already commercialised in Nigerian markets, were developed in Nigeria by crop scientists at the Institute of Agricultural Research, Zaria.

While both the Cowpea and cotton were said to have been released to Nigerian seed entrepreneurs and farmers, there are other crops which are said to be at various field trials.

Gidado disclosed that following the approval and release of Bt Cowpea. Nigeria’s economy would be boosted with $638 million within six years. She asserted that the biotechnology sector has a lot of benefits, disclosing that Nigerian farmers will begin to reap bountiful economic and environmental benefits with the Bt.Cowpea on board.

The scientist explained that with the Bt.Cowpea, farmers will have less insecticide spray requirements, reduction in production costs, while enjoying up to 20 percent yield increase. She also added that there will be healthier environment with the reduced insecticide spray, and also reduced human health risk.

The training turned out to be an eye opener for reporters after listening to the expository lectures from both Nigerian and African leading scientists on various issues on scientific research and inventions.

Like this: Like Loading...