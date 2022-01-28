Deposed Deji of Akure, Adepoju passes away

Ex-Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju Adesina (Osupa III), is dead. Adepoju, who was dethroned by former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko, passed away in the early hours of yesterday after a brief illness, according to spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House, Prince Dapo Adepoju, in a statement.

He said the former monarch gave up the ghost at a private hospital in Abuja. Adepoju, who was the 45th Deji, became the first traditional ruler of the town to be deposed and banished by the state government after barely five years on the throne. He was deposed by Mimiko in 2010 following a public brawl between him and his ex-wife, Bolanle. The statement said Adepoju prayed for the peace of Akure Kingdom before his passing. The statement partly reads: “The late deposed Deji of Akure Kingdom said God made it possible for him as a son of the Osupa Ruling House to ascend the throne as the Deji of Akure Kingdom 100 years after the reign of the Ojijigogun Ruling House. “The 45th Deji promulgated and ensured implementation of reasonable market price control during his reign. He also recovered and took possession of Ilula Recreation Centre from a powerful cabal back to Akure Kingdom.

