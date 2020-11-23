Depreciation: ABCON reaffirms CBN’s ability to defend naira

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has advised foreign exchange speculators to have a rethink and stop pushing the naira to forceful depreciation through their illegal activities.

Speaking to journalists on market development, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said forex speculators were taking huge risks with their funds, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has enough financial muscle to defend the naira and close the widening gaps between official and parallel market rates.

The naira had, in last few days, depreciated to N480 to dollar in the parallel market, but has remained stable at N379 to dollar at the official CBN rate.

According to Gwadabe, with nearly $36 billion foreign reserves, the CBN has what it takes to punish the enemies of the economy forcing the naira to depreciate through speculative activities.

He said the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had continued to take the right steps to achieve exchange rate stability and ensure that foreign exchange is made available to manufacturers and end users, who need the funds for medical trips, school fees payment, and travel allowances among others.

According to him, the funding of BDCs has also helped to deepen the forex market and reduce the level of forex scarcity that always formed the basis for speculative activities, adding that with the CBN having the needed financial strength to fund the market, the rates will soon converge to save the naira.

Gwadabe pointed out that exchange rate unification would further narrow the gap between official and parallel markets as being canvassed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank because it makes for positive transparency, clarity of direction and drastically reduces speculative demand for the naira.

“I think that the CBN, by pushing the official foreign exchange rate from N306 to N379 to dollar, is in line with market demand. It has also helped to narrow the official- parallel market rates gap that formed the basis of ridiculous speculations among unpatriotic forex dealers and spectators,” he said.

While calling for BDC operators’ liquidity ratios to be raised to discourage dollar holdings, Gwadabe advised the Federal Government to enhance security surveillance at the nation’s borders to checkmate illegal foreign currency cash transactions.

He said ABCON executives would, from this week, begin enforcement of regulatory compliance of its members in BDC designated offices nationwide. The ABCON boss said that beyond trading within set rules, a liquid forex market would always be a disincentive for speculative activities.

He said now was the time to deepen forex market by making BDCs agents of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) as the move would help attract more dollars to the economy and promote more diaspora remittances.

