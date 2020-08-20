Depression could worsen narrowed arteries

Scientists in the United States (US) said people with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and depression have worse recovery than those who aren’t depressed. According to the report was published in the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association,’ this is especially true for women. PAD is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries in the legs, stomach, arms and head and it increases a patient’s risk of death and illness from heart disease.

It can also cause severe pain while walking and may affect mobility, functioning, overall health and quality of life. Senior study author Kim Smolderen said, “This is the first study to document how depressive symptoms may complicate PAD recovery even among patients receiving specialty care.” Smolderen is the co-director of the Vascular Medicine Outcomes Research Programme at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. According to study first author Dr. Qurat-Ul-Ain Jelani, a clinical fellow at Yale School of Medicine, “A major goal of PAD treatment is improving patients’ health status and quality of life.

Not recognising or treating depressive symptoms may stand in the way of realising optimal recovery.” For a year, the researchers followed more than 1,200 patients who were being treated for PAD at vascular clinics in the US, the Netherlands and Australia. Among the study group, 21 per cent of women and 13 per cent of men said they had depressive symptoms.

Those patients had worse health than those who did not report such symptoms, according to the report, the ‘Newsmax’ reported. One in five women with a new PAD diagnosis or worsening PAD symptoms had clinically relevant depression symptoms after a year — about two times higher than men. Women also had poorer health outcomes, which are partially explained by their depressive symptoms, the researchers said. Smolderen added that “PAD is more than treating the legs and the corresponding pain. We need awareness for the patient as a whole

