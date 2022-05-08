News

Depression, heartbreak, reasons Ugandan girl jumped to her death in Dubai

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

It has been alleged that depression and heartbreak may have been why the Ugandan woman identified as Monic Karungi recently jumped off a window to her death in Dubai, United Arab Emirate. The 24-year-old who has been running a number of social media platforms under the name Mona Kizz was according to a viral video on social media seen hanging through the window of the highrise building for a few minutes before releasing herself and falling with a sickening thud. While it is not clear if she is the one in the video, several social media reports indicate that Karungi who has been living a high-end socialite life in Dubai according to the content shared by her, committed suicide by jumping off the Al-Fahad Building in Dubai. It is not clear why Karungi decided to end her own life, but according to a photo with a short note that has also gone viral, Karungi stated that she was jilted by an ex-fiance who promised their relationship would end in marriage. “You ate all my money promising me to get married to you; now you wedded another lady….I’m not returning to Uganda alive, I saw pictures of you being wedded thanks.” A number of friends and close associates have mourned Karungi on social media, saying that she has left them “confused, hurting and questioning why.” Others have attributed her death to depression. This case is sending serious signal on the increasing rate of suicide and mental health. In Nigeria, a few teenagers and adults have been reported to have taken their own lives on related issues

 

