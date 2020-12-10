News Top Stories

Depression in youths can lead to higher risk of diseases

Researchers in Sweden said depressed children and teenagers have an increased risk of suffering from premature death and a wide range of illnesses later in life. These are the result of a new study published in the journal ‘JAMA Psychiatry’. Findings of the large observational study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, highlight the need to look for other potential diseases following childhood or adolescent depression. Other psychiatric conditions, such as anxiety and substance misuse, can explain part of the association.

Senior Researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, Sarah E. Bergen, who is corresponding author of the study, said: “Our study shows that children and teenagers diagnosed with depression have a significantly higher risk of premature death, self-harm, and suffering from other diseases later in life.

“It underscores how important it is that these children and teenagers receive the help they need and that medical personnel monitor for subsequent psychiatric and somatic diseases.” Depression is rarely diagnosed in young children but increases in prevalence through the teenage years. Previous studies have linked depression in adolescents to an increased risk of several adverse outcomes, including atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease and premature death. In this study, the researchers wanted to examine whether depression at an early age might be associated with a wide spectrum of diseases diagnosed later in life.

They also examined how other psychiatric conditions affected the association and whether youth depression heightened the risk of premature death. They followed almost 1.5 million Swedish girls and boys, of whom more than 37,000 were diagnosed with depression, at least, once between the ages of five and 19. When the research concluded, they were between 17 and 31 years old. The team found that children and teenagers with depression had a higher risk of being diagnosed with 66 out of 69 examined medical conditions, including sleep disorders, type 2 diabetes, viral hepatitis, and kidney and liver diseases.

