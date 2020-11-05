News Top Stories

Depression increases stroke risk –Study

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that the more symptoms of depression people have, the higher their risk of stroke. These were some of the findings of a new study recently published in the journal ‘Neurology: Clinical Practice’.

A Professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the U.S., Virginia Howard, who is the study co-author, said wellknown risk factors for stroke included factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

There were presently nontraditional risk factors as well, and having depressive symptoms, looms high on that list. According to Howard, “These nontraditional risk factors need to be in the conversation about stroke prevention.” Depression is a mental health disorder characterised by persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life. Possible causes include a combination of biological, psychological and social sources of distress.

Increasingly, research had suggested that these factors may cause changes in brain function, including altered activity of certain neural circuits in the brain. The study included more than 9,500 black people and more than 14,500 white people across the U.S. who were 45 and older and had no history of stroke, reported the ‘Newsmax’. A four-item depression scale was used to determine how often the participants felt depressed, sad or lonely or had crying spells.

