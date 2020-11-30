News

Depression raises heart health risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that people that show symptoms of severe depression were more likely to have worse cardiovascular health than people without depression.

 

These were the findings of a research presented this month at the American Heart Association (AHA)’s virtual scientific session’s conference. The research included more than 4,000 people taking part in a national survey that had been screened for depression using a basic questionnaire.

 

Heart disease and depression are interwoven, and the new study is helping to unravel that connection by linking depression with poorer scores on seven important measures of heart health.

 

Depression is a mental health disorder characterised by persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life. Participants in the study were evaluated for weight, smoking, diet, physical activity, blood sugar, cholesterol and high blood pressure, measures known as the AHA’s Life Simple 7.

 

After adjusting for factors such as age, race and income, the researchers found people with symptoms of severe depression were 3.1 times more likely  to have worse cardiovascular health than people without depression, the ‘Newsmax’ reported. Similarly, people with mild-to-moderate depression were 1.4 times more likely.

 

Lead researcher, Dr. Brent Medoff, said the study showed a clear link between depression and poor heart health, although it can’t explain what’s behind the connection. Medoff is a resident physician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in the U.S.

 

“Whether it’s because they’re depressed and they don’t want to move around, or they’re not taking care of themselves, or they’re unable to get medication, these are things that we have to look for in other research.”

 

Previous studies suggested 15 per cent to 30 per cent of people with cardiovascular disease had depression, a rate two to three times higher than the general population.

 

The study also showed that depression had a physical side, affecting the nervous system in ways that can raise blood pressure and heart rate. It affects blood platelets, which can increase the risk of clotting. It’s also been associated with inflammation, which was linked to many diseases.

 

Medoff said with fewer stigmas these days attached to mental health treatment, better communication can make for better overall health.

