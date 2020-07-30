News Top Stories

Depression: Soldier shoots officer dead in Borno

There was palpable tension at the headquarters of the 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, when a soldier involved the counter-insurgency operations, shot and killed a Lieutenant (Subaltern).
The tragic incident occurred at about 10:30am, on Wednesday, July 29.
Sources said the trooper may have killed his superior for allegedly refusing to grant him a pass, to visit his family.
The killer-soldier was said to have been due for a pass, having spent many months in the frontline battling Boko Haram and other terrorist suspects.
On the other hand, the dead officer, whose identity had yet to be disclosed by the Army authorities, was said to be speaking with his wife on phone, when he was hit from the back.
The Army has since confirmed the tragic incident, saying the soldier had suffered depression, as at the time of the shooting.
New Telegraph had exclusively reported the growing cases of depression among fighting troops in the North East, a development that had compelled the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), to deploy psychologists and other experts to the field, for counselling purposes.
The Acting Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sagir Musa, while confirming the ugly development in a statement, Thursday, said investigation has since commenced, with the suspected killer being detained.
This was as he further disclosed that calm had returned to the Battalion, after the fatal shooting.
“A trooper of the Nigerian Army serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, went beserk at about 1030 hours on the 29th of July 2020 and fired at an officer (a Subaltern) which led to his death,” Musa said.

