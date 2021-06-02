News Top Stories

Depressive symptoms increase kidney failure risk

Chinese researchers have found that those who had frequent depressive symptoms were more likely to later experience a rapid decline in kidney function. According to a report in the ‘Science Daily’, the results of the new study will appear in an upcoming issue of Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN). Depression, a common condition in middle-aged and older adults, is a mental health disorder characterised by persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life. It can contribute to a variety of mental and physical problems.

Previous research has found a link between depressive symptoms and rapid kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). To look for a potential link in adults with normal kidney function as well, a team led by Xianhui Qin, MD (Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University, in China) examined information on 4,763 individuals with healthy kidneys when they enrolled in the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS). At the start of the study, 39 per cent of participants had high depressive symptoms, and during a median followup of four years, 260 (six per cent) participants experienced rapid kidney function decline.

