Deputy Gov takes over as Akeredolu goes on vacation

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Thursday began a 15-day working vacation as the first instalment of his 2021 Annual Leave.

The governor said his deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will take over for the period.

In a letter transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Governor Akeredolu said the leave will end on Friday, April 23, 2021.

A statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the deputy governor will perform the functions of the office of the governor.

The statement said the governor will resume for duties on Monday, April 26, 2021.

