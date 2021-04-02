Metro & Crime

Deputy Gov takes over as Akeredolu goes on vacation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Thursday began a 15-day working vacation as the first instalment of his 2021 Annual Leave.
The governor said his deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will take over for the period.
In a letter transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Governor Akeredolu said the leave will end on Friday, April 23, 2021.
A statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the deputy governor will perform the functions of the office of the governor.
The statement said the governor will resume for duties on Monday, April 26, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… Saves N672m from fictitious monthly salaries   Following its screening exercise and to ensure it meets up with the payment of salaries, Niger State government has discovered over N672 million diverted for monthly payment of 11,000  ghost workers The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the civil […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to tackle infrastructure, unemployment, #EndSARS destructions with ₦1.164trn, says Egube

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Targets ₦971bn revenues, earmarks ₦244bn for infrastructure *₦150bn for road maintenance Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to tackle the infrastructure deficit in the state and address the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the #EndSARS protests and the general residents’ demands with theY2021 Budget size of ₦1.164 trillion, the state’s Commissioner for […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill market leader in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole and Gabriel Choba

Gunmen have killed the Chairman of Udu Market, Freedom Isieke aka Opito, in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State. His assailants waylaid him at Cross-and-Stop Junction, near Ekete Inland Junction along the DSC-Udu Expressway and shot him at close range.   The victim, who was driving his Pathfinder ‘Jeep’ during the ambush, tried to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica