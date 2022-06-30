News

Deputy Gov’s Impeachment: Court restrains Oyo Assembly from further proceedings

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday restrained the Oyo State House of Assembly from sacking Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan. Justice Ladiran Akintola stopped any removal process the Assembly may want to initiate. The court said the status quo must be maintained pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunctions before it.

The absence of the legal counsel for the Assembly, Speaker and Clerk on Tuesday forced the court to adjourn till the hearing of the case filed by lawyer for the deputy governor Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) till Wednesday. Olaniyan had sued the Assembly seeking an injunction to stop what he described as “faulty process” of his removal. The court adjourned the matter till July 5 for the continuation of the hearing and to allow the Assembly to file its reply to that of Olaniyan. At the proceedings yesterday, the Assembly was represented by the Director of legal services, I. Olabanji Twenty-four members of the 33 lawmakers on June 15 levelled five allegations against the Olaniyan following his defection from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

