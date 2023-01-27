Deputy Nat’l Chair NCP to sue Yunusa, LP spokesperson, over expulsion

Politics

The Deputy National Chairman (South-South) Zone of the National Conscience Party (NCP) Pastor Peters Omoragbon, has concluded plans to take legal action against the National Chairman of his party, Mallam Tanko Yunusa, and the Spokesperson of the Labour Party.

 

Omoragbon made the disclosure at an Emergency Zonal Meeting of the South-South Council of NCP which was held on Friday via Virtual Zoom Platform.

 

The meeting’s agenda was to review the decisions and resolutions at the just concluded National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting of the party which was held in Abuja on January 21 and 22 and take a position on them; review the roles of individual members from the Zone that attended the NCC Meeting; set up a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the roles of item two above and present appropriate recommendations to the Zonal leadership for consideration.

 

Speaking during the meeting, Omoragbon said: “I have informed my lawyers to sue Mallam Tanko and his cohorts like Barrister V.C. Odumejemba and Mrs Funmi Adebola for defamation of character and unconstitutional expulsion as arrowheads of the conspiracy.”

 

The decision to sue Mallam Tanko was not unconnected with the purported expulsion of Omoragbon by the NCC of the party allegedly spearheaded by Mallam Tanko.

 

Recalled that Pastor Peters Omoragbon and other well-meaning stakeholders of the party recently called on Mallam Tanko to not only resign his position as the National Chairman of the party but also his membership of the party as he cannot be the Chairman of the National Conscience Party and at the same time the Spokesperson of the Labour Party.

 

The zone maintained that the purported expulsion of the National Deputy Chairman, South-South, in the person of Pastor Peters Omoragbon from the party would not stand as it did not follow due process.

 

