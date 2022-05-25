Deputy Senate Minority Whip loses return bid

Former member of the House of Representatives, Sanday Katung, yesterday defeated the Deputy Senate Minority Whip Danjuma Laah in the Kaduna South Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial primary election. Laah, who was eying a third term in the National Assembly, was stopped by Katung, who pooled 112 votes to win the election. Laah got 74 votes in the election conducted at the Kafanchan Township Stadium. Members representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Shehu Nicholas Garba, came third with 52 votes. Member representing Jaba State Constituency, Monday Dikko, got 21 votes, Jagaba Adams Jagaba got 7 votes, the duo of Mark Jacob and Zachariah Suleiman Dauke scored zero votes. In Kaduna Central senatorial primary, , Lawal Adamu defeated Usman Ibrahim 99-84 to win the ticket.

