Deputy Speaker, 2 lawmakers, other members-elect declare for Ize-Iyamu

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and two other lawmakers under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday declared their support and loyalty for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The latest development, some political pundits noted, had caused a major crack among the 10 remaining APC lawmakers in the Anthony Enahoro Legislative Assembly.

The three lawmakers are the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yekini Idiaye (Akoko Edo Constituency 1), Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje (Akoko Edo Constituency 2), and Hon. Nosa Okunbo, representingOrhionmwon East Constituency.

The trio was said to have endorsed Pastor Ize-Iyamu at a brief ceremony held at the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Office on Etete GRA in Benin, the state capital. Also on the solidarity visit with the lawmakers, are Ugiagbe Dumez and Mr. Vincent Uwadiea, who are APC members-elect, representing Ovia North East Constituency 1 and 2 respectively. However, indications had revealed that out of the 10 members of the Assembly inaugurated last year, three of them have openly declared their loyalty to Pas-tor Ize-Iyamu, while seven are with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The lawmakers said they decided to pitch their tent with the APC candidate in the forthcoming election, alleging that since their inauguration into the Hallowed Chambers of the state legislature, no meaningful development had been attracted to their respective constituencies.

It will be recalled that the lawmaker, representing Akoko-Edo II Constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje had cited his inability to meet his political obligations to his constituents under the present administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the reason for pitching tents with Ize-Iyamu.

Agbaje had while addressing the APC supporters in Igarra at a rally held last week, said the current system as being operated was strangulating the lawmakers in the House, saying: “The only time I can remember that I was truly member of the state House of Assembly was the first one year and five months and that was when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was the Governor. In that one year and five months, Adams Oshiomhole approved our constituency projects.

I sited one in Ward One, I sited a second one in Ward 8 Enwan Mixed Grammar School, I cited one in Ososo Secondary School; they are all there uncompleted.” He added: “Oshiomhole mobilised the contractors to sites with 50 per cent of the value of the contracts and that is where the job stopped till today. Since then, for the past four years, we have been begging for those jobs to be completed even when we have not got new ones. Is that fair?

