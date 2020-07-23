Deputy Speaker Niger State House of Assembly quits

Hon. Bako Kasim Alfa has resigned his position as the Deputy Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly.

His resignation was announced during the plenary of the state lawmakers on Thursday.

His notice of resignation was contained in a letter submitted to the Speaker and read n the floor of the House. No reason was given for the lawmaker’s resignation.

Meanwhile, a new Deputy Speaker of the House has emerged. He is Honorable Jibrin Ndagi Baba, a member representing Lavun Constituency in the state Assembly.

His emergence follows a nomination moved by the member representing Paikoro constituency, Suleiman Gambo Aninigi, and seconded by Member representing Kontagora Constituency, Sale Ibrahim Alhaji.

The development is coming about one week after two principal officers of the House were impeached.

The Majority leader and Deputy Minority leader of the Assembly were impeached by members of the house over alleged issues affecting the smooth running of the House.

The leaders of the house that were affected are Honorable Musa Suleiman, representing Magama constituency and Hon. Andrew Danjuma Jagaba, Munya constituency.

Following the call for their removal, members of the house immediately nominated Hon. Mohammed Abbah Bala, Borgu constituency as the new Majority Leader and Hon. Binta Manmman, Gurara constituency as Deputy Minority Leader of the House.

