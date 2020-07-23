Politics

Deputy Speaker Niger State House of Assembly quits

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Hon. Bako Kasim Alfa has resigned his position as the Deputy Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly.
His resignation was announced during the plenary of the state lawmakers on Thursday.
His notice of resignation was contained in a letter submitted to the Speaker and read n the floor of the House. No reason was given for the lawmaker’s resignation.
Meanwhile, a new Deputy Speaker of the House has emerged. He is Honorable Jibrin Ndagi Baba, a member representing Lavun Constituency in the state Assembly.
His emergence follows a nomination moved by the member representing Paikoro constituency, Suleiman Gambo Aninigi, and seconded by Member representing Kontagora Constituency, Sale Ibrahim Alhaji.
The development is coming about one week after two principal officers of the House were impeached.
The Majority leader and Deputy Minority leader of the Assembly were impeached by members of the house over alleged issues affecting the smooth running of the House.
The leaders of the house that were affected are Honorable Musa Suleiman, representing Magama constituency and Hon. Andrew Danjuma Jagaba, Munya constituency.
Following the call for their removal, members of the house immediately nominated Hon. Mohammed Abbah Bala, Borgu constituency as the new Majority Leader and Hon. Binta Manmman, Gurara constituency as Deputy Minority Leader of the House.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

2016 guber: We’re surprised Ize-Iyamu didn’t sue Oshiomhole for defamation – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed surprise that its former governorship candidate in Edo State in 2016, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu did not sue former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to court for defamation of character.   Instead, Ize-Iyamu, who is now the APC candidate for this year’s election, reportedly said […]
Politics

Mass defection: Edo guber poll, a referendum – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Pols (pix:Ologbondiyan) Mass defection: Edo guber poll, a referendum – PDP The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the September 19 Edo governorship election as a referendum given the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party.   PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the defection […]
Politics

S’East has better prospects with APC –Idimogu

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Hon. Jude Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly speaks in this interview on the political chances of the South-East zone ahead of 2023 elections. WALE ELEGBEDE reports There was a report about your recognition by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the apex leader of Ndigbo in the Lagos State chapter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: