Deputy Speaker seeks support for Okowa

Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) Deputy Speaker Ochor C. Ochor yesterday urged Deltans, particularly the President-Generals of the nine clans in Ukwuani Local Government Area to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s efforts to develop the state. Ochor, who gave the advice during a courtesy call by the President-Generals in Ukwani, said though the state government had much to do in the development of the communities, the communities, through the various development unions or committees, have much to contribute, especially in the area of peace building. Ochor said: “I will ask you continue to contribute to the sustenance of peace in your various communities, you have been doing that, but I have to encourage you to do more, do not be tired. “The development of a place most times is left in the hands of the government of the day, which you will agree with me, our amiable Governor has done by touching many communities in Ukwuani development project. such development, we all know, will not be sustained without the communities, which as leaders of the development unions you have very vital roles to play.” The leader of the group, Comrade Lucky Agalaga, told the Deputy Speaker that their visit was to give their support to him as the political leader in the area as well as show same support to Okowa. They promised to work with the traditional institutions in their various communities to ensure peaceful co-existence in the area.

 

