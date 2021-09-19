Sports

Derby boss Rooney learns of administration decision from TV

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney said he had no idea the Championship club had filed a notice to appoint administrators amid a financial crisis until he saw a report on the news.

The second-tier club, which said it had failed to identify a buyer and blamed the coronavirus pandemic for hitting its revenue streams, is set to be docked 12 points, the standard penalty for a club entering administration.

Derby owner Mel Morris, who has been at the club since 2015, has seen two potential deals fall through in recent months in his search for a takeover.

“I’ve seen it on Sky,” Rooney told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Stoke City. “I spoke to (Chief Executive Officer) Stephen Pearce after, but initially I saw it on the TV.

“I haven’t spoken with Mel. I’m sure he has got other things on his mind.”

A 12-point deduction would leave Derby, currently 12th, at the bottom of the standings on -2 points, reports the BBC.

Former Manchester United and England captain Rooney said the atmosphere at the club was “a bit flat” as the players had seen it on the news too but said they would continue to be professional about it.

“I spoke to the players this morning… We know we are in a difficult position and there will be a points deduction coming our way, but we have to do our job,” Rooney added.

“Derby is a massive club and I have to get the players playing and make it attractive for potential investors to come into the football club.”

