Deregulation only way to curb recurring petrol scarcity–MOMAN, IPMAN

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have said the full deregulation of the downstream sector will stop the recurring and incessant scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel in Nigeria.

They, therefore, urged the Federal Government to deregulate the importation of PMS as it did to kerosene, gas and diesel. The Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong and the National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr. Mike Osatuyi made this point in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph on Friday.

They lamented the recurring petrol scarcity and the consequent negative impacts on businesses as well as a hardship on the people and added that petrol scarcity and the attendant woes will stop when the federal government deregulates the importation of petrol. Isong said, “Full implementation of deregulation will address the recurring fuel scarcity in the country. You find that full deregulation means first of all the price of the product must reflect full cost recovery and must be predictable.

“There should be an easy entry and exit to the market. You cannot have a situation where you have only one importer and only one supplier to the market. That will always lead to challenges along the supply chain once that sole supplier has a challenge, it means the market will not be supplied. “Full deregulation gives us more suppliers, all of them responsible to their shareholders, and stakeholders. Given the dynamics today, you are not only responsible to your shareholders. Your shareholders are only one stakeholder. The other stakeholders are the government, customers, suppliers, and transporters. The most important could be the customers.

“So if your success as a brand is measured by your ability to satisfy these people, it means that you need to make the product available at the correct price, at the correct quality with the correct promise level to your stakeholders. That is what deregulation means and that it is what it will guarantee.” The MOMAN Executive Secretary said addressing the vagaries of foreign exchange will lead to stabilisation of the price of petrol. Isong said, “To ensure stabilisation of price, unfortunately, many of the elements that are involved in the supply chain are in dollars. Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) charges in dollars, The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) charges in dollars, and vessel owners charge in dollars.

 

