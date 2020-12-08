Deschamps keeps mum over Raiola’s Pogba comments

France boss, Didier Deschamps, would not be drawn into talking about comments made by Mino Raiola, the agent of Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder has been in and out of the team at Manchester United this season.

He scored an impressive goal as they won 3-1 against West Ham United at the weekend.

On Monday, Raiola gave an interview where he stated Pogba wanted to leave United, ideally in January.

“If I start reacting to the reactions of the agent, the uncle, the dog, the grandfather or the grandmother… they say what they want,” Deschamps told a media conference.

“For me, the important thing is the player. They have career decisions to make.

“It’s early December and Paul is in Manchester, even though we don’t know what might happen.

“Some will be able to change clubs. I can give an opinion if they ask me, but certainly not advice. It’s their career and it’s up to them to make their choices.”

