Sports

Deschamps keeps mum over Raiola’s Pogba comments

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

France boss, Didier Deschamps, would not be drawn into talking about comments made by Mino Raiola, the agent of Paul Pogba.
The French midfielder has been in and out of the team at Manchester United this season.
He scored an impressive goal as they won 3-1 against West Ham United at the weekend.
On Monday, Raiola gave an interview where he stated Pogba wanted to leave United, ideally in January.
“If I start reacting to the reactions of the agent, the uncle, the dog, the grandfather or the grandmother… they say what they want,” Deschamps told a media conference.
“For me, the important thing is the player. They have career decisions to make.
“It’s early December and Paul is in Manchester, even though we don’t know what might happen.
“Some will be able to change clubs. I can give an opinion if they ask me, but certainly not advice. It’s their career and it’s up to them to make their choices.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Noose around Barca President’s neck tightens

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lionel Messi‘s saga may consume the now embattled president of FC Barcelona. According to Spanish publication, Tribuna, Messi’s criticism of the president could become the final nail in the Bartomeu’s coffin. In his recent interview the Argentine striker accused Josep Maria Bartomeu of mismanaging the club. As a result, activists are reportedly have started a […]
Sports

Lalong to lure Tiger Woods to Rayfield Golf Course 1913

Posted on Author Iro Okungbowa

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has promised to invite Tiger Woods to Nigeria next year to grace the celebration of Rayfield Golf Course 1913, which is the first golf course ever in Nigeria while the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, called for the use […]
Sports

EPL: Red Devils coast past Seagulls thanks to Fernandes’ double

Posted on Author Reporter

  With Bruno Fernandes providing an irresistible spark, the sense of possibility felt tantalising for Manchester United. Brighton are not a team that have been rolled over too many times this season, despite their lowly position, but the ease and panache with which United recorded their latest positive result represented a statement of intent. Ole Gunnar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: