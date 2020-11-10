Sports

Deschamps: Pogba ‘cannot be happy’ at Man United

Paul Pogba “cannot be happy” with the situation he finds himself in at Manchester United, the France manager, Didier Deschamps, has said.
The midfielder has started four of United’s seven Premier League games this season and one of three in the Champions League. Pogba’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain after he suggested last month that he “dreams” of playing for Real Madrid, reports Reuters.
“He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning,” Deschamps said. “He is not in his best period. He has had a series of injuries and Covid-19, which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm.
“With me, there is no such concern. When a player is in discomfort in his club, he is happy to play for France. He will tell me about his feelings and, as I know him very well, it will go in a positive direction.”
Deschamps was speaking before France’s friendly against Finland on Wednesday. They face Portugal and Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on November 14 and 17.

