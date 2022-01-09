…describes marriage as lifelong union

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that marriage should be a lifelong union, describing the institution as the foundation of the family. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, this was contained in a congratulatory message

to the family of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who married off their daughter, Barrister Fatima (Zara) Adamu at a ceremony in Azare, Bauchi State. In the message conveyed by a delegation of Ministers and personal aides, the President wished the newly married couple a happy life.

The delegation was led by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami and made up of the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, three Senior Special Assistants to the President, Ya’u Darazo, Special Duties; Sarki Abba, Domestic and Household Matters and Garba Shehu, Media and Publicity.

Others were the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure; the Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi and the Presidential Liaison Officer, Shehu Usman Bello. The Presidential delegation was also in Kano to condole with the Kano community and the family of the late Islamic religious leader,

Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim, who was buried in the city on Friday. Dr Ahmed was a renowned exponent of the traditions of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (SAW). In an earlier tribute, President Buhari described the late Dr. Ahmed as “a personality of faith, who dedicated his life to Islamic education.

His emphasis on the unity of Muslims, good education and the rights of women will always be remembered. We offer our heartfelt condolences and pray for the eternal repose of his soul,” said the President.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, noted that the roll call of guests at the wedding ceremony was evidence of Nigeria’s indivisibility regardless of ethnicity, religion and class.

The Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk, while commending Buhari and Osinbajo said: “I wish to, on behalf of our people, express our gratitude to Mr. President for all the projects that he was able to complete.”

He then listed some of the projects as the Kano- Maiduguri road project that passes through Azare town and locating the University of Medical Sciences in the State among other projects. The Emir also commended the President for appointing two ministers from Katagum Emirate (both of whom were at the palace: the Education Minister and the Industry,

Trade and Investment, Minister of State, Amb. Mariam Katagum, who he recalled was born “here in this palace.” Affirming the unity of Nigeria, Osinbajo said: “This is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion or class.

There is nothing that can separate this country. In fact, this is excellent evidence of the fact that this country is united.” The Vice President then commended the Emir of Katagum for ensuring unity among everyone residing in the emirate, noting that “Katagum Emirate is a place where your Royal Highness has continuously demonstrated the willingness to accommodate people from all parts of the country.” On his part, Governor Bala Mohammed praised the Vice President for his love for the people and most importantly, his leadership qualities.

According to him:”The people and government of Bauchi State are extremely grateful to you in particular. We know how you defied all the odds to come here from a foreign trip and this morning prepared to come here. This is the amount and the testimony of the respect you have for all of us, not just Mallam Adamu Adamu

. “Thank you very much sir. You have distinguished yourself as a leader defying all the odds. I remember you came and attended my daughter’s wedding. That was very refined and it was very unique.”

Dignitaries present at the event included, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; Babagana Zulum of Borno; Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and host, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi. Also the founding Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were also present.

