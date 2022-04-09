Deserving cultural directors should be celebrated –Femi Adebayo

Filmmaker, Femi Adebayo, has disclosed that it is high time the industry begins to celebrate deserving cultural movie directors for bringing life to a movie projects that appreciate culture and traditions. Adebayo spoke with Saturday Telegraph at the exclusive screening of his new project, King of Thieves (Agesinkole), commending two movie directors, Bayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, for doing justice to the said project. He said: ‘‘When it comes to giving value to cultural movie production most especially in the Yoruba genre, no movie directors does it better than Bayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, who understand the technicalities in putting up a good set for cultural movie production and as such the industry needs to celebrate movie directors who known their onions’’.

With a stellar cast that include Adedimeji Lateef, Kunle Afod, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Ibrahim Chatta, Mr. Macaroni, and Broda Shaggi, the movie tells the story of a beautiful and peaceful town, Ajeromi but the joy fades as a fearful bandit, Agesinkole,began to terrorise the people and loot their goods. The people then bond together but will their will be enough to defeat the dreaded Agesinkole? Speaking on the challenges encountered during production, Adebayo disclosed that one of the basic challenges was the travelling distance and a particular river crossed by the entire crew every morning and night.

He said: ‘‘One major challenge and fear during the shoot was the fact that the villagers of the town we are shooting strictly informed us that at whatever time we are crossing the river, we must not have groundnut with us as that is a taboo to the river. We had to ensure we keep singing no groundnut to crew members before crossing’’. Distributed by FilmOne, King of Thieves has opened in cinema nationwide and is an epic movie that showcases the beauty of Yoruba culture, tradition and festivals.

