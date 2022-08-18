Designate Benue as a mineralproducing state, Ortom tells FG

News Top Stories

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has told the Federal Government to list the state as a solid mineralproducing state to enable it to benefit from the 13% derivation revenue fund. He made the call in his opening remarks at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Makurdi yesterday. According to him, Benue is blessed with zinc and gold, which he said was recently discovered in large quantities in the Kwande Local Government Area. Ortom, therefore, stressed the need for “the state to be designated a nonoil producing state to also derive maximum benefits from its natural resources”.

The governor said the state government would secure a licence from the Federal Government to regulate mining activities within its territory and directed the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals to facilitate the process of acquiring the licence. He stated that exploration of more mineral resources in the state had commenced. The governor said although Benue is without an industrial base and is a non-oil producing state, his administration is doing its best to meet its obligations to the people, pointing out that the state is paying the highest salary ranking after Lagos and Rivers states.

Ortom insisted that the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVG) is not targeted at intimidating anyone as alleged by critics. According to him, the mandate of the security outfit is to “complement the conventional security agencies in taming insecurity in the state”. He also directed the Special Adviser on Security Matters Paul Hemba to liaise with the heads of the security agencies to enforce total compliance with the restrictions on commercial motorcycle operations. The governor encouraged the people to resist the gangsters terrorizing the state by self-defence.

He also called on the people to practice group farming to have the collective strength to ward off the killers. On recent political developments in the country, Ortom maintained that the challenges facing Nigeria require a holistic approach. He said: “What will produce results for the country is what is genuinely needed to rescue the nation from total collapse.”

 

