Desmond Ovbiagele’s ‘The Milkmaid’ gets Oscar 2021 submission

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee for the Academy Awards International Feature Films (IFF) submissions has confirmed Desmond Ovbiagele’s ‘The Milkmaid’ as Nigeria’s official 2021 submission.

The committee confirmed the film on Wednesday while revealing it beat three other films in the final voting stage. Contending films include ‘Ibi’ (The Birth), ‘Voiceless’, ‘Eyimofe’, ‘Sanitation Day’ and the Mo Abudu produced ‘Oloture’ which is currently embroiled in a copyright infringement scandal. Written and directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, the film explores the harsh reality of insurgency in Northern Nigeria using the story of two Fulani sisters, Aisha and Zainab, who get kidnapped by insurgents.

It stars Anthonieta Kalunta, Maryam Booth, and Gambo Usman Kona. Already a trailblazer, ‘The Milkmaid’ is also a highflyer at this year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards after bagging not less than eight nominations including one in the Best Film category. Nigeria’s submission to the Oscar last year, Netflix’s first Nigerian Original, ‘Lionheart’ was disqualified on account of the language of the film which was predominantly English with an 11-minutes track in Igbo as against the Oscar’s non- English dialogue track requirement.

‘The MilkMaid’ will be Nigeria’s second ever Oscar submission after ‘Lionheart’ and hopes are high that it will be considered for the award giving the theme of the film – terrorism – which is endemic to the Nigerian state.

Like this: Like Loading...