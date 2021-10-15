News

DESOPADEC chair denies removing school roof in Sapele

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

The removal of St. Malachy Government Primary School roof along Ugbeyiyi Road in Sapele, Delta State by men said to have been allegedly sent by the Chairman of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Mr. Michael Diden, has continued to raise eyebrows in the state among pupils, parents and teachers who are crying out for help.

The situation of the children, who were looking despair and unhappy as they sat outside their classrooms yesterday, were said to have attracted pity from the peo-ple of the state.

According to a 13-yearold Ese Imene, while narrating their ordeal, told newsmen how when they resumed on September 13, they found their school roof had been removed and some of their school furniture carted away. “Our books were destroyed because they were left in the rain,” he said. A teacher, who did not want to be mentioned, also told newsmen how someone called them on them on phone on 5th of September that some men were removing the roof of their school, adding that when they met the people, they were told that the DESOPADEC Chairman sent them to do so.

News

At least 89 killed in Myanmar ‘deadliest day’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dozens of people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar, on the deadliest day since last month’s military takeover of the country. At least 89 deaths, including children, were recorded by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a local monitoring group, reports the BBC. “They are killing us like birds or chickens, […]
News

2020 Africa Film for Impact Festival (AFFIF) and awards kicks off Nov 3

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Over 4,731 films submitted, 128 qualifies for screening All is now set for the 2020 Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) and Awards. The highly anticipated event is billed to start tomorrow, November 3 – 7, 2020 via virtual access. With over 10,000 film entries, 128 films made the official selection to screen at the […]
News

PDP to Nigerians: 2021’ll be better

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed the hope that 2021 would be better for Nigerians despite the pains they experienced in the out-gone year. The party in its New Year message by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Nigerians witnessed untold hardship and bloodletting in 2020, which it blamed on the ruling […]

