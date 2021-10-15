DESOPADEC chair denies removing school roof in Sapele

The removal of St. Malachy Government Primary School roof along Ugbeyiyi Road in Sapele, Delta State by men said to have been allegedly sent by the Chairman of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Mr. Michael Diden, has continued to raise eyebrows in the state among pupils, parents and teachers who are crying out for help.

The situation of the children, who were looking despair and unhappy as they sat outside their classrooms yesterday, were said to have attracted pity from the peo-ple of the state.

According to a 13-yearold Ese Imene, while narrating their ordeal, told newsmen how when they resumed on September 13, they found their school roof had been removed and some of their school furniture carted away. “Our books were destroyed because they were left in the rain,” he said. A teacher, who did not want to be mentioned, also told newsmen how someone called them on them on phone on 5th of September that some men were removing the roof of their school, adding that when they met the people, they were told that the DESOPADEC Chairman sent them to do so.

