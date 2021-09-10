News

DESOPADEC MD mourns commissioner, Akozor’s death

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has described the passing of Hon. Ikechukwu Akozor was a great loss not only to himself, but also the Commission, PDP as a party and the entire people of the state.

Ogieh, who said this in a condolence message he personally signed, expressed shock over the death of the Commissioner, who represented Ndokwa nation on the Board of DESOPADEC. He noted that right from his appointment as Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Akozor’s contribution to the Board had been outstanding, adding that he was a man who never wavered in seeking excellence and the highest productivity. The Managing Director lamented: “I have had the privilege of working with a group of astute professionals, patriots, politicians and visionaries, but of the lot, Hon. Ikechukwu Akozor, Commissioner representing Ndokwa nation on the Board of DESOPADEC stands out. It is, therefore, with profound shock that I received the news of his passing

