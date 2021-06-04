News

DESOPADEC responds to APC on distressing state of commission

The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission has responded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegations about the distressing state of the commission under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led government. The commission in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, and signed by the Head of Media & Public Affairs Unit, Mrs. Chinenye Ezonfade, stated that DESOPADEC recorded giant strides in critical infrastructure, indelible human capital development in spite of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Itfurtherstatedthatthenoble objectives of the Commissionhavecontinuedto inspire and guide every undertaking of the management since its establishment in 2007. According to her, since the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Commission has been proactively re-engineered along with a basic corporate template that coheres with international best practices. The commission, she stated, operates a bottom-up approach whereby its mandate areas and communities determine and request for prioritised projects which the Commissiondiligentlygrants and executes to the letter.

