Despair, hope at Nigeria’s 61st Independence: I was not pressurized to hand over to a civilian govt –Gen Abdulsalami

…berates colonial masters for syphoning Nigeria’s wealth

Former Nigeria’s military Head of State, General Abdulsalam Alhaji Abubakar has disclosed that he was not pressured to hand over to a democratically elected government in 1999. The elder statesman told journalists in his residence in Minna to mark the 61st Independence Anniversary celebration of Nigeria that his action was a fulfillment people never expected, but that he felt satisfied. According to him: “Before I handed over in 1999, the military professionalism was being eroded, they did not destroy the country, hence the need to restore the unity of Nigeria and professionalism in the military. Nigeria’s democracy is on course.

The retired General berated the colonial masters who he said syphoned Nigerian resources out of the country to build their nations over the years before Nigerian independence, noting that the country missed it when it abandoned its first source of revenue which was agriculture when it discovered oil in the country. According to him: “My generation grew up under colonial rule. And we saw how our colonial masters siphoned our treasury and whatever out of the country. Even the rail and road system they claimed to have created was in order to cart away what they could to the seaport and export it.”

While urging Nigerians to eschew bitterness and embrace peace, no matter the current challenges confronting the nation, General Abdulsalami called on the government to ensure equity, fairness and justice to achieve the desired peace and development. Accordingly, he said “the agitations by some Nigerians are due to perception of exclusion in the sphere of things and affairs in governance, hence agitation to opt out.

“The government needs to carry everybody along in terms of governance and appointments.” On the current security challenges bedeviling the country, he charged on the Federal Government to strengthen security forces, recruit more personnel and equip them adequately in confronting criminals so as to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

“More could be done, by strengthening our security forces, by increasing the number of people who are involved in security detail. That means there should be more recruitment into the security forces, and equipping them adequately so that they could face the challenge of providing security of lives and property in the country,” he stated.

He emphasized that Nigerians should always speak for the country and avoid locality agitations, ethnicity, religious bigotry experienced in recent times, while calling for a sustainable NYSC scheme and restoration of MAMSER, NOA which will educate and enlighten the masses on government’s efforts, activities and achievements in every spheres of development. He maintained that Nigeria has come a long way and cannot afford to break up with over 250 ethnic groups each yearning for a place in governance. “We must be involved in tackling insecurity; the country is worth celebrating at 61.” However, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, while felicitating with the country, called for the celebration of founding fathers as well as the country’s leaders who have, in one way or the other, contributed their quota to the development of the country.

