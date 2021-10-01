News Top Stories

Despair, hope at Nigeria’s 61st Independence: I was not pressurized to hand over to a civilian govt –Gen Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

…berates colonial masters for syphoning Nigeria’s wealth

Former Nigeria’s military Head of State, General Abdulsalam Alhaji Abubakar has disclosed that he was not pressured to hand over to a democratically elected government in 1999. The elder statesman told journalists in his residence in Minna to mark the 61st Independence Anniversary celebration of Nigeria that his action was a fulfillment people never expected, but that he felt satisfied. According to him: “Before I handed over in 1999, the military professionalism was being eroded, they did not destroy the country, hence the need to restore the unity of Nigeria and professionalism in the military. Nigeria’s democracy is on course.

The retired General berated the colonial masters who he said syphoned Nigerian resources out of the country to build their nations over the years before Nigerian independence, noting that the country missed it when it abandoned its first source of revenue which was agriculture when it discovered oil in the country. According to him: “My generation grew up under colonial rule. And we saw how our colonial masters siphoned our treasury and whatever out of the country. Even the rail and road system they claimed to have created was in order to cart away what they could to the seaport and export it.”

While urging Nigerians to eschew bitterness and embrace peace, no matter the current challenges confronting the nation, General Abdulsalami called on the government to ensure equity, fairness and justice to achieve the desired peace and development. Accordingly, he said “the agitations by some Nigerians are due to perception of exclusion in the sphere of things and affairs in governance, hence agitation to opt out.

“The government needs to carry everybody along in terms of governance and appointments.” On the current security challenges bedeviling the country, he charged on the Federal Government to strengthen security forces, recruit more personnel and equip them adequately in confronting criminals so as to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

“More could be done, by strengthening our security forces, by increasing the number of people who are involved in security detail. That means there should be more recruitment into the security forces, and equipping them adequately so that they could face the challenge of providing security of lives and property in the country,” he stated.

He emphasized that Nigerians should always speak for the country and avoid locality agitations, ethnicity, religious bigotry experienced in recent times, while calling for a sustainable NYSC scheme and restoration of MAMSER, NOA which will educate and enlighten the masses on government’s efforts, activities and achievements in every spheres of development. He maintained that Nigeria has come a long way and cannot afford to break up with over 250 ethnic groups each yearning for a place in governance. “We must be involved in tackling insecurity; the country is worth celebrating at 61.” However, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, while felicitating with the country, called for the celebration of founding fathers as well as the country’s leaders who have, in one way or the other, contributed their quota to the development of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BUA Cement posts N156.6bn revenue in nine months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Profit after tax rises by 24% to N53.57bned   BUA Cement Plc. has declared revenue of N156.6 billion in its 2020 third quarter (Q3) financial results for the nine months ended September 2020. The figure shows an increase of 21 per cent from N129.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2019. This was announced in […]
News

ITF And How Not To Reward A Patriot

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Industrial Training Fund has been in the news of late for leading a revolution in the technological space in the country. One of the reasons is the recent launch of made in Nigeria Android phone, ITF Mobile with 100% locally sourced materials. I was impressed, to say the least, and that ignited my interest […]
News

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration. The meeting, taking place on Blinken’s return from his first overseas trip to key U.S. allies Japan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica