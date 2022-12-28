Desperate Man Utd step up Osimhen chase after losing Gapko to Liverpool

Reds ready to break bank for Eagles forward as Ronaldo’s replacement

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may become a Manchester United player before the close of the winter transfer window as the Red Devils are now desperate to land the Napoli striker following the end of their pursuit of Netherlands forward Cody Gapko. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Osimhen in the past months but PSV forward Gakpo was their prime target for January as a replacement for departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, their dream of landing the Dutch evaporated after PSV Sporting Director, Marcel Brands confirmed the club had reached an agreement with Liverpool for a record-breaking transfer. Although the grand move for Osimhen was initially scheduled for the summer, the latest failure to capture Gapko has now forced the Red Devils into an early pursuit of the Napoli striker.

A video seen by New Telegraph showed Osimhen’s representative Roberto Calenda meeting with Man United chieftains. Our correspondent learnt that was the second meeting between the two parties in recent times and a super deal could be sealed for the forward in the coming days. The former Lille of France forward’s price tag could potentially affect the move as he is valued at something in excess of 100 million euros but the figure can’t scare a big suitor as Manchester United away. English Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Tottenham as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Wolfsburg striker.

