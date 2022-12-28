Sports

Desperate Man Utd step up Osimhen chase after losing Gapko to Liverpool

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Reds ready to break bank for Eagles forward as Ronaldo’s replacement

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may become a Manchester United player before the close of the winter transfer window as the Red Devils are now desperate to land the Napoli striker following the end of their pursuit of Netherlands forward Cody Gapko. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Osimhen in the past months but PSV forward Gakpo was their prime target for January as a replacement for departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, their dream of landing the Dutch evaporated after PSV Sporting Director, Marcel Brands confirmed the club had reached an agreement with Liverpool for a record-breaking transfer. Although the grand move for Osimhen was initially scheduled for the summer, the latest failure to capture Gapko has now forced the Red Devils into an early pursuit of the Napoli striker.

A video seen by New Telegraph showed Osimhen’s representative Roberto Calenda meeting with Man United chieftains. Our correspondent learnt that was the second meeting between the two parties in recent times and a super deal could be sealed for the forward in the coming days. The former Lille of France forward’s price tag could potentially affect the move as he is valued at something in excess of 100 million euros but the figure can’t scare a big suitor as Manchester United away. English Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Tottenham as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Wolfsburg striker.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool go top with win over Watford

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool beat struggling Watford to complete a remarkable return to the top of the Premier League – for a few hours at least. The Reds trailed Manchester City by 14 points on January 15, but a 10th straight league win at a raucous Anfield took them above Pep Guardiola’s side, whom they meet on […]
Sports

Djokovic zooms into Olympics semis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Novak Djokovic remains on course for a ‘Golden Slam’ after ruthlessly ending the dreams of home hope Kei Nishikori to cruise into the Olympic semi-finals.   The world number one, bidding to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold in the same year, breezed through 6-2 6-0. […]
Sports

EPL: Maupay stuns Arsenal with late Brighton winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

N eal Maupay scored the winner five minutes into added time as relegation-threatened Brighton clinched a huge win over Arsenal, who once again lost a key player to injury. The French striker showed coolness and class to slot in his ninth and most important goal of the season, give Albion their first league win of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica