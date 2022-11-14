News

Desperate opposition parties planning arson on Oyo INEC offices –Makinde’s campaign team alleges

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

The media arm of Governor Seyi Makinde 2023 Campaign Council yesterday warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be alert and on guard amid plans by unscrupulous opposition elements to attack its facilities within the state.

According to the Chairman of the Media Council, Prince Dotun Oyelade, who gave the charge in a statement made available to New Telegraph, alleged that some disgruntled opposition elements were plotting some evil intentions so as to thwart the will of the people of Oyo State in the 2023 general election.

He declared, however, that the untoward pattern of setting fire to INEC facilities, which jittery but desperate opposition politicians, who are afraid of their impending defeat in 2023 have begun to use, will not be condoned in Oyo State.

He warned disgruntled opposition elements in the state not to embark on destruction of PVCs, ballot boxes and  other electoral materials, as according to him, that would not save them from the impending and resounding loss awaiting them at the polls in 2023.

The Campaign Council stated that the alarm becomes imperative going by how opposition elements, especially of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been showing desperation over the coming polls

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

