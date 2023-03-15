Despite CBN’s directive, bank customers still reluctant to accept old notes

Some customers of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are still refusing to accept the old N1,000 and N500 notes, despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) statement on Monday that all the old notes (N200, N500, N1,000) remain legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes till December 31, 2023. New Telegraph’s findings in Lagos and Abuja yesterday showed that while commercial banks are complying with the CBN’s directive to dispense the old N1, 000 and N500 notes, many customers are reluctant to accept them from the financial institutions. A staff of a Tier 1 bank branch in Lagos, who confirmed the development in a chat with New Telegraph, said that many of the customers that the bank attended to in the morning yesterday did not accept to be paid in the old N500 notes, which was the denomination that the bank had in its vaults.

She, however, said that the customers who came to the bank in the afternoon were more willing to accept the old notes. She said: “Although many of the customers that came in the morning admitted that they heard the CBN’s announcement that the old notes remain legal tender till the end of the year, they said they would not collect the notes because they were worried that transporters and other business people would still reject them.” Similarly, in Abuja, while some traders accepted old notes for transactions, others rejected them, saying they had yet to read the CBN’s statement.

A staff of a microfinance bank in Suleja, a local government in Niger State sharing close proximity to Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ekpeleamaka Okeke, told New Telegraph that her colleague who went to the branch of a new generation bank located in IBB market was paid old notes. She also disclosed that she witnessed some petty traders selling snacks and other edibles received payments in old currency notes. A hair salon operator at Madalla told New Telegraph she was paid old notes by some of her customers. However, the situation was different with commercial cyclists (Okada riders) as majority of them operating within Suleja and its environs rejected the old notes.

New Telegraph had reported that following the Supreme Court judgment of March 3, which extended the validity of the old N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes till December 31, many DMBs quickly complied with the ruling. However, citing the silence of the Federal Government and the CBN on the apex court’s judgment, petrol stations, commercial buses, traders and other businesses started to reject the old notes. Also, customers complained that despite paying out the old notes, some banks were reluctant to accept them as deposits from their customers and would insist that the customer making such a deposit should generate a CBN code. But on Monday, the CBN issued a statement, directing DMBs to comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

In the statement, which was signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, the apex bank said it met with the Bankers’ Committee and directed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes remain legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes till December this year. The CBN statement came shortly after the President’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, released a statement in which he said that President Muhammadu Buhari did not instruct the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to disobey “any court orders involving the government and other parties.”

Like this: Like Loading...